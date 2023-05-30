From the start of IPL 2023, one man who was showered with all the adulation at every venue was MS Dhoni. Wherever Chennai Super Kings played, be it at home Chennai or in away matches, Dhoni had the crowd backing him. It was only fitting that it was Dhoni's CSK which lifted the title in Ahmedabad defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets. However, the task was not easy. Chasing 171 in 15 overs (the target was revised due to rain interruption), CSK needed 13 off the last over. Only three runs were scored in the first four balls, but then the genius Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four off Mohit Sharma to take CSK over the line. MS Dhoni was not even looking at the play when the last ball was being bowled and he sat calmly in the dugout.

But once the match was completed, even he too celebrated like a child and lifted Jadeja.

Under the stewardship of the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the IPL with a fifth title triumph, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown here on Monday.

The reaction from MS Dhoni when Jadeja hit the winning run.



He will be crying inside with happiness. pic.twitter.com/tMiTIIgf2H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Advertisement

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball, in what could turn out to be Dhoni's final outing in the T20 league.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK and even as the players in the yellow jersey run onto the field, Dhoni remained in the dugout, his eyes closed.

With PTI inputs