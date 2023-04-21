A mini-battle brewed up between Chennai Super Kings's Ravindra Jadeja and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen as the two teams squared off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Friday. The battle started when Klaasen came in the way of Jadeja trying to grab the catch of Mayank Agarwal. Not long after, Jadeja eventually managed to get the better of Agarwal, thanks to a sharp stumping effort from wicket-keeper MS Dhoni. But, that wasn't the end of the duel between him and the SunRisers wicket-keeper batter.

It was the first ball of the 14th over when Agarwal's shot almost came straight into the hands of Jadeja. However, with Klaasen holding his spot at the non-striker's end, the CSK all-rounder couldn't get his hand on the ball. But, Jadeja made sure he let his frustration known.

Here's the video:

The missed opportunity didn't cost Jadeja much as he dismissed Agarwal in the same over.

Jadeja was the star performer for CSK in the match against SRH, bagging three wickets for just 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs. The veteran all-rounder accounted for three crucial wickets as Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/7 in 20 overs.

Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl, fielding an unchanged side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the previous game.

The Sunrisers have struggled for consistency this season which sees them placed in the bottom-half of the points table.

With PTI inputs