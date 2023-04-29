Story ProgressBack to home
DC vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Aim To Continue Winning Streak With SunRisers Hyderabad Match
DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score: With back-to-back wins giving them some momentum, Delhi Capitals will hope their batters complement the bowling unit as they eye a season double against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
DC vs SRH Live Updates: DC take on SRH in Delhi.© BCCI/IPL
DC vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2023: With back-to-back wins giving them some momentum, Delhi Capitals will hope their batters complement the bowling unit as they eye a season double against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a battle of IPL laggards here on Saturday. The two teams are coming into the match following DC's nail-biting seven-run win on Monday and SRH will be eager to return the favour and snap their three-match losing streak. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match, straight from Delhi:
- 16:23 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match 40 of IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. Stay connected for all the updates related to the game.
