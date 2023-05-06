Story ProgressBack to home
DC vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2023: Batting Misery In Focus As Delhi Capitals Host Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Coming on the back of improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest on Saturday.
IPL 2023, DC vs RCB Live Updates: RCB take on DC tonight.© BCCI
DC vs RCB Live Score Updates, IPL 2023: Coming on the back of improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Delhi, who have had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leaders Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Bangalore will aim to rise to the top three in the table with a win over DC tonight. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between DC and RCB, straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium:
- 16:51 (IST)DC vs RCB Live: Anrich Nortje ruled out of the game!Delhi Capitals star South African bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the team's Saturday clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The pace bowler had to leave for South Africa due to a personal emergency. He left for his nation on Friday night due to which he won't be available for the clash against RCB. Read complete news HERE
- 16:41 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match.
