DC vs RCB Live Score Updates, IPL 2023: Coming on the back of improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Delhi, who have had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leaders Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Bangalore will aim to rise to the top three in the table with a win over DC tonight. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between DC and RCB, straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium: