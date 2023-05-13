DC vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2023: All but out of play-off reckoning, Delhi Capitals will expect a more purposeful approach from its Indian batting unit as it plays for pride against Punjab Kings in a 12th round IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. With four wins in 11 games, DC are staring at an unceremonious exit as winning the next three matches will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough to earn them a place in the top four. On the other hand, Punjab Kings -- with 10 points from 11 games -- too are looking at a must-win game, following back-to-back defeats. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between DC and PBKS, straight from Delhi: