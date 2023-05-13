Story ProgressBack to home
DC vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2023: Laggards Delhi Capitals Face Desperate Punjab Kings
DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: All but out of play-off reckoning, Delhi Capitals will expect a more purposeful approach from its Indian batting unit as it plays for pride against Punjab Kings
DC vs PBKS Live Updates: Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings on Saturday.© BCCI
DC vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2023: All but out of play-off reckoning, Delhi Capitals will expect a more purposeful approach from its Indian batting unit as it plays for pride against Punjab Kings in a 12th round IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. With four wins in 11 games, DC are staring at an unceremonious exit as winning the next three matches will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough to earn them a place in the top four. On the other hand, Punjab Kings -- with 10 points from 11 games -- too are looking at a must-win game, following back-to-back defeats. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between DC and PBKS, straight from Delhi:
- 17:18 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello, folks! Welcome to the live blog of 59th match of IPL 2023 that is set to take place between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.
