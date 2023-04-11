Story ProgressBack to home
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians Eye Maiden Win
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians seek first win of the season as they face each other in match number 16 of IPL 2023.
DC vs MI Live Updates: MI skipper Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals captain David Warner© BCCI/IPL
DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Match Live Updates: It's a clash between two big teams - Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians - after a very poor start! Both seek first win of the season as they face each other in match number 16 of IPL 2023. Both the teams will be expecting a lot more from their local talent at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between DC and MI, straight from the Arun Jaitley Stadium:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 16:43 (IST)DC vs MI Live: A bad start for both!Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.
- 16:25 (IST)Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The start has not been good for both teams and one between them will notch their first win today!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.