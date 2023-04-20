Story ProgressBack to home
DC vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Eye First Of Season With Kolkata Knight Riders Match
DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals have lost all the five matches they have played so far in the ongoing edition.
DC vs KKR Live Updates: DC eye their first win with KKR match.© BCCI/IPL
IPL 2023, DC vs KKR Live Updates: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals' blue-eyed boy till last season, could become the first casualty of the team's floundering IPL campaign as they prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. With DC having lost all five games so far this season, a rejig of the top order against KKR at the Ferozeshah Kotla in a bid to revive their fortunes could be on the cards. KKR, on the other hand, would like to forget the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home and get on with winning some games. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2023 match between DC and KKR, straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 16:50 (IST)DC vs KKR Live: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI -Opening has been an issue for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last couple of games. With Jason Roy warming the bench, the managment might just think about giving the explosive England batter a chance at the top with the hopes of turning their fortunes around. Check out KKR predicted playing XI HERE
- 16:32 (IST)DC vs KKR Live: Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI -One of the biggest problems for Delhi Capitals has been the poor performance of the top order, including young opening batter Prithvi Shaw. With pressure increasing on skipper David Warner and other senior players, the DC management may drop Shaw and make one or two more changes in the team. Check out DC's predicted XI HERE
- 16:16 (IST)DC vs KKR Live: KKR look to get back on winning track!Kolkata Knight Riders started the season with a defeat, they then registered two consecutive wins before losing as many games on trot. The side would aim to get back to the winning track with Delhi Capitals side, which is going through a rough patch.
- 16:11 (IST)DC vs KKR Live: Delhi Capitals' poor start to the season!Led by David Warner, the Delhi Capitals have suffered five consecutive defeats this season. They are yet to win their first game of the ongoing edition. Their margin of defeats across the games has also been huge and that is also a cause of concern for the side.
- 16:08 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 28 of IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Stay connected for the live updates!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.