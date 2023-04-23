Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh brought completed his half-century of wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in some style, as his side defeated Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Arshdeep produced a breathtaking spell, picking up 4 wickets for 29 runs in his quota of 4 overs. On two of his scalps, Arshdeep broke the middle stump in two pieces, impressing the who's who of the world crikceting fraternity. Seeing Arshdeep breathe fire at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, South Africa great Dale Steyn took to Twitter to share his reaction on the left-arm pacer's performance.

"Two broken middle stumps. That's pretty cool," Steyn, who is coaching the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the IPL at present, tweeted.

Arshdeep has now moved up to second favourite Punjabi after Yuvraj #IPL — Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) April 22, 2023

Even current South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Wayne Parnell was pretty impressed by Arshdeep.

"Arshdeep has now moved up to second favourite Punjabi after Yuvraj," he said.

In the match, Arshdeep ended with figures of 4/29 in four overs with an economy rate of 7.25. He took wickets of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhra.

Defending 16 runs in the final over, he gave away only two runs and picked up scalps of Tilak and Nehal, breaking their middle stumps in the process.

In 44 IPL matches, Arshdeep has taken 53 wickets at an average of 23.74 and an economy rate of 8.32. His best bowling figures are 5/32.

In IPL 2023, he climbed up to the top spot in the list of wicket-takers. He is the current Purple Cap holder for most wickets in the season so far. He has 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.69 and an economy rate of 8.16. His best bowling figures are 4/29.

Arshdeep has represented PBKS since the start of his IPL career in 2019. His 2021 season with the franchise is his most successful IPL season. In 12 matches, he took 18 wickets at an average of 19.00 and an economy rate of 13.77. His best bowling figures that season was 5/32.

