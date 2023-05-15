No matter where in the world or on what occasion, you don't get to see fans cheering the dismissal of their own player. But, that's been the case for Ravindra Jadeja and other lower-order batters on multiple occasions this season. His departures are often needed for the crowd to see MS Dhoni in action. As Chennai Super Kings took on Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni got the opportunity to play the final two balls of the game after Jadeja was dismissed on the 4th delivery of the 20th over, prompting a huge cheer from fans at Chepauk.

Not just those sitting in the stadium, even former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn turned into a typical MS Dhoni fan, just minutes before Jadeja's departure, asking for one of the wickets to fall so that the CSK skipper can come out to bat.

Let Dhoni bat — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 14, 2023

Dhoni, who has been batting at the No. 8 position for CSK this season, has only been able to produce cameos quite late in the match, playing only a handful of deliveries. Be it only for a delivery or two, fans never want to miss the opportunity of seeing Dhoni playing, probably for the last time in his career.

Hence, chants demanding Dhoni's arrival intensify when the innings is nearing its conclusion and the 41-year-old is yet to bat.

Against KKR, Jadeja's departure met with the loudest of cheers as the 'Thala' of Chennai walked out to bat. Dhoni, however, couldn't do much in the last few deliveries, scoring 2 runs off 3 balls, one of which was a no-ball.

As for the match, the Super Kings couldn't confirm their progression into the playoffs, suffering a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of the Knight Riders. With their final game of the league stage of the season scheduled against Delhi, a win for Chennai would confirm their spot in the playoffs.