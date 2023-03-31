IPL 2023, CSK vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. It will be a game between the mentor and mentee as CSK skipper MS Dhoni and GT captain Hardik Pandya will be up against each other. GT had won the tournament last season, while CSK had finished at the second-last spot in the table. The Dhoni-led side will aim to win a record-equalling fifth trophy this year, while GT will look to defend the title. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: