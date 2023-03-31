Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Live Updates: Defending Champions Gujarat Titans Face Four-time Winners Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2023, CSK vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.
IPL 2023, CSK vs GT Live: Defending champions GT face four-time winners CSK in opening game.© Twitter
IPL 2023, CSK vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. It will be a game between the mentor and mentee as CSK skipper MS Dhoni and GT captain Hardik Pandya will be up against each other. GT had won the tournament last season, while CSK had finished at the second-last spot in the table. The Dhoni-led side will aim to win a record-equalling fifth trophy this year, while GT will look to defend the title. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:
- 18:21 (IST)GT vs CSK Live: IPL opening ceremony underway!The opening ceremony of IPL 2023 is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Arijit Singh is currently setting the stage on fire with his impactful performance. Track live updates HERE
- 18:19 (IST)GT vs CSK Live: Mentor vs mentee!Hardik Pandya's youthful leadership template will meet its match in MS Dhoni's time-tested improvisations as defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with eternal title contenders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.
- 18:13 (IST)GT vs CSK Live: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first match of IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans in the opening game. Stay connected for the live updates!
