Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to face each other in the final match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. The summit clash between the sides will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Interestingly, a game between these two sides kicked off the season and it will be a battle between these two teams again that will conclude the 16th edition of the T20 extravaganza. MS Dhoni-led CSK are four-time winners while Hardik Pandya and company are the defending champions.

Before the final match begins, let's have a look at the journey of the both the teams in IPL 2023 so far -

Chennai Super Kings' road to IPL 2023 final:

LEAGUE STAGE:

Chennai Super Kings lost to Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Chennai Super Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 runs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

Chennai Super Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs

Chennai Super Kings lost to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants ended in a no result

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs

Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs

QUALIFIER 1:

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs

Gujarat Titans' road to IPL 2023 final:

LEAGUE STAGE:

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Gujarat Titans lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Gujarat Titans lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets

Gujarat Titans lost to Delhi Capitals by 5 runs

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs

Gujarat Titans lost to Mumbai Indians by 27 runs

Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

QUALIFIER 1:

Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings by 15 runs

QUALIFIER 2:

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs