Chennai Super Kings had a night to remember on Monday. After much rain delay, MS Dhoni's men kept their cool till the last ball of the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans to win their fifth title. The triumph made CSK the joint-most successful IPL franchise alongside the Rohit Shama-led Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the final, CSK veteran, Ambati Rayudu had said that the summit clash would be his last match in the IPL. After the title triumph, a magnanimous visual played on the TV screens. Rayudu was the first CSK player to receive the IPL 2023 Trophy with CSK captain MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja standing by his side.

Watch: CSK's Rayudu Receives IPL Trophy First As Dhoni Stands By His Side

Under the stewardship of the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the IPL with a fifth title triumph, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown In Ahmedabad on Monday.

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball, in what could turn out to be Dhoni's final outing in the T20 league.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK and even as the players in the yellow jersey run onto the field, Dhoni remained in the dugout, his eyes closed.

Neither the juggernaut of the Gujarat Titans nor bad weather for two days could stop Dhoni's men from drawing level with their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, in terms of most IPL trophy wins.

With PTI inputs