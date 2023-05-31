The IPL 2023 final was a memorable one for Chennai Super Kings and its millions of fans. MS Dhoni's CSK beat Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller to win their fifth IPL crown. The win makes CSK the joint-most successful IPL franchise along with Mumbai Indians, who too have five IPL titles. The win was a memorable one for CSK fans, who were present at the Narendra Modi stadium in large numbers to support their team. They stayed till late until the prize ceremony was complete and Dhoni acknowledged their love.

Not only in the stadium, but CSK fans had a gala time who were watching the match on TV screens. One video which has gone viral is that of a boy, who started celebrating crazily after Jadeja hit the last ball four to take CSK to the title. His manic celebrations frightened his roommates too.

Watch: CSK Fan's Manic Celebration Frightens Roommates. Video Is Viral



MS Dhoni provided a massive update regarding his potential retirement after Chennai Super Kings clinched their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title by beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets (DLS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The CSK skipper, who equalled Rohit Sharma as the captain with the most IPL titles, said that announcing his retirement will be the "easy thing" but he wants to train for the next nine months and try to play in the next season as a "gift" for his fans.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection that I have been shown, wherever I have been this year...I think the easy thing for me to say would be to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me would to work hard for nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body. It would take 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It's not easy for me but the way they have shown their love and affection, that's something that I need to do," he said at the post-match presentation.

"My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple. Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready," he added.