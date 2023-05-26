Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final by defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. This will be the 10th IPL final for CSK under the leadership of Dhoni and Ganguly pointed out that the veteran has “shown how to win big matches”. In a recent interaction with India Today, Ganguly hailed Dhoni for his captaincy and how he has led the CSK youngsters.

“Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have been fantastic. They have shown how to win big matches. Dhoni has been remarkable in his captaincy. He has shown how to win big matches,” he said.

IPL 2023 has been a tournament where several young talents have performed brilliantly and the former India skipper pointed out some major performers among them.

“Rinku Singh has played well, Dhruv Jurel has played well and Yashasvi Jaiswal also did well. Jitesh (Sharma) played well for the Punjab Kings. Suryakumar (Yadav) and Tilak Varma have played well. The IPL is a huge tournament and they have done exceptionally well,” the ex-India captain added.

Once the IPL 2023 finishes, preparations will start for the World Test Championship (WTC) final where India will take on Australia at the Oval. Ganguly said that it is difficult to predict the winner of the match but wished for a competitive final between the two top sides.

“I hope the match will be very good. I don't know who will win, but I will be there. I want India to win but it is 50-50 for now,” Ganguly concluded.