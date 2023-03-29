The Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Bollywood actress Tamannah Bhatia has been confirmed as the first performer for the opening ceremony. The event will take place of the opening encounter between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winner Chennai Super Kings. Tamannah has featured in many Bollywood movies, and she is an extremely well-known name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She made her debut in 2005 and she was also part of the famous Bahubali franchise directed by SS Rajamouli.

The tournament will be reverting to the home and away format after two years which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opening ceremony is rumoured to feature multiple superstars.

Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by winning the IPL title on their debut season in 2022 and it was mainly due to the brilliance of skipper Hardik Pandya. The debutants played delightful cricket with Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia emerging as the megastars.

On the other hand, it was a forgettable season for the four-time champions CSK who finished the tournament in ninth spot. Ravindra Jadeja failed to shine as the skipper and with the all-rounder leaving his position midway, it was once again MS Dhoni who assumed the responsibility. However, it was too little too late as the side managed to finish just above Mumbai Indians in a disappointing season.

Dhoni will once again be the skipper for the franchise with reports claiming that he can retire after IPL 2023.