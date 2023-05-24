After Royal Challengers Bangalore's exit from IPL 2023, former player of the franchise Chris Gayle shared a reel on social media. In the clip, Gayle could be seen mourning about Virat Kohli and Co. failing to enter the playoffs with the Bollywood song 'Apun Jaise Tapori' from the movie 'Munna Bhai MBBS' running in background. Notably, Gayle played 142 IPL matches scoring 4965 at an average close to 40 and a strike rate of almost 150. He continues to hold the record for scoring the highest runs (175 not out) in a single inning of IPL. He played for RCB from 2011 to 2017.

Talking about RCB's last league game of IPL 2023, Shubman Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli's heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as Gujarat Titans knocked the team out of IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs in Bengaluru.

After Kohli scored a 61-ball 101 in RCB's 197 for five, it looked like the best effort on the day but Gill, who will be the torchbearer of Indian batting for the next 10 years, showed that he is better than the best.

What Kohli did well, Gill did that better as his unbeaten 104 off 52 balls saw Titans chase down the target with elan. Like former India captain Kohli, this was Gill's second successive hundred.

(With PTI Inputs)