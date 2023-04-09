Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh doubts if the SunRisers Hyderabad batting line-up has strength and potential to put up a score of 170 or 190. SRH are yet to win a game this IPL season. For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, SRH would have hoped for a better start to the season but they ended up suffering two crushing defeats. They started with a 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and then received a 5-wicket thrashing from Lucknow Super Giants in their second game. A poor show with the bat despite some exciting players in the line-up is the prime reason behind their failure. Sunrisers' struggles to build partnership saw them score 131 and 121 in their first two matches.

Losing wickets in a heap has proved to be their bane as they failed to get any momentum.

The return of new skipper Aiden Markram too didn't change their fate as he failed in his first game this season. The ability to play spin was behind the rise of Harry Brook but he got out to spinners in both the matches.

"I don't think SRH has a batting unit that can put up a score of 170-190. If (Aiden) Markram doesn't score, the task becomes more difficult. Tripathi is a skillful player and there is no doubt about it but he hasn't done anything significant with the bat so far this season. Maybe he might score in the season further," said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

(With PTI Inputs)