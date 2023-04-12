It's been 15 years since MS Dhoni first donned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, the former India captain has established himself as a true great of the game. Not just with his batting as a finisher or his wicket-keeping, but Dhoni made a name for himself as a master tactician. CSK will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) later on Wednesday, which will Dhoni's 200th game as captain of the franchise. Ahead of the match, batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that Dhoni should promote himself in the batting order as he can still make a difference with his explosive batting.

"I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order. So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs," Gavaskar said Star Sports, Cricket Live Show.

Ahead of Dhoni's milestone appearance, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed hope that the team will give him a gift on this special milestone in the form of a win at the home ground of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"What can I say, he is a legend of Indian cricket. So, I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, in his 200th game, we will win in Chepauk and all the fans will be happy, so that we continue the momentum. Hopefully, we win tomorrow and we give him a gift on his 200th (IPL) match as captain," said Jadeja as quoted by the team's official website in a media interaction ahead of the match.

MS Dhoni is the most consistent skipper in IPL history. He has led CSK to four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 editions).

Dhoni has captained on 213 occasions in IPL, out of which he has won 125 matches, lost 87 and one match failed to produce a result.

(With PTI Inputs)