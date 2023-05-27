Gujarat Titans once again showed their dominance in the game as they thrashed Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 on Friday and entered the summit clash of the tournament. The defending champions hammered the Rohit Sharma-led side by 62 runs in a high-scoring match, courtesy of the blistering 129-run knock from Shubman Gill. However, one moment in the match which won many hearts was the sportsmanship and the fighting spirit of MI batter Cameron Green, who kept on batting despite getting injured.

In the second over of MI's chase, Hardik Pandya's pace delivery hit Green's elbow and he was retired hurt at 4. Suryakumar Yadav came to the crease in his place and joined Rohit Sharma. Both the the batters tried to anchor the innings but the skipper had to depart after three balls. Later, Tilak Varma came to bat and was dismissed by Rashid Khan after playing a brilliant knock of 43 off 14 balls.

Seeing the wickets trembling down, Green came to bat again despite having an injury and scored 30 off 20 balls, before he was dismissed by Joshua Little. His knock was laced with two sixes and two boundaries.

Shubman Gill extended his sensational run with a third century of the season as Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gill's 60-ball 129 (7x4s, 10x6s) fired Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai Indians, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing the resistance.

Mohit Sharma, introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5, triggering a collapse as MI collapsed from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all-out in 18.2 overs.

