Ravindra Jadeja produced a stunning delivery to dismiss Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. With rain delaying the start of the match, CSK opted to bat first after winning the toss and the overcast conditions were quite helpful for the bowlers. Jadeja pitched the ball on the leg stump and it spun sharply away from the right-handed batter. The spin was too tricky for Stoinis who missed the delivery completely and the ball crashed directly into the off-stump to send him packing.

Stoinis was left stunned by the delivery with the video of his expression going viral.

When it comes to the match, Ayush Badoni stood tall amidst the ruins with a classy half-century on a poor surface before a sharp downpour forced Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings to split points as their IPL match was called off. This is the first game in the 16th edition of IPL that had to be called off midway due to rain.

The rain stopped play in the 20th over but by then Badoni, who came in at 44 for 5 had put his team in a position of respectability on a very difficult surface.

Badoni, smashed two fours and four sixes in his 33-ball-59 and his temperament on a surface conducive for slow bowlers was worth its weight in gold as it didn't seem at one point that LSG could cross 125-run mark.

With 11 points from 10 games, LSG and CSK are placed second and third on points table respectively. LSG (+0.639) have a better net run rate compared to CSK (+0.329).

