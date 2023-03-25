Ben Stokes has started his training in Chennai for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The star all-rounder missed the tournament last year. He had pulled out of the IPL 2022 auction after not being retained by his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals. Thr southpaw was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for a hefty sum of Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. On Saturday, CSK uploaded a video on social media in which Stokes was seen hitting big sixes down the ground during net practice.

England head coach Brendon McCullum believes the upcoming IPL will not "jeopardise" Ben Stokes' Ashes return and expressed faith in CSK' medical team to look after the premier all-rounder.

"I don't think he's jeopardising it (by playing the IPL). The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players and they've a very good medical team and he will be well looked after," McCullum was quoted saying in ESPNCricinfo.

"The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? So I don't have any concerns."

Stokes was the third most expensive buy at the IPL 2023 auction, where CSK snapped him for Rs 16.25 crore.

The most lucrative franchise league is set to get underway on March 31 with CSK taking on defending champion Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI Inputs)