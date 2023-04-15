MS Dhoni is a the heartthrob of cricket fans in India. But in Chennai, the former Indian cricket team captain is accorded a special status. He is called 'thala' or the leader. Dhoni's love affair with Chennai has grown over the years as Chennai Super Kings, under his captaincy, went on to become one of the most successful in teams in the IPL. From nine to ninety-year-olds, Dhoni is adored by all in Chennai. According to several reports, the IPL 2023 might be Dhoni's last and he continues to touch lives still.

The 41-year-old Dhoni recently met with BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's mother-in-law. The politician described the wonderful meeting on social media.

"Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!" Khushbu Sundar tweeted.

ex-CSK star Kedar Jadhav feels that Ruturaj Gaikwad should be the successor of MS Dhoni as the captain of the franchise when the wicketkeeper-batter calls time on his IPL career. IPL 2023 is expected to be Dhoni's last season as a player at the cash-rich tournament. Jadhav also mentioned Ben Stokes as a potential contender for the post of CSK captain, but he added that the England star has to play really well in the ongoing season to stay in contention for the role.

"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad could be the captain of CSK after MS Dhoni. Ben Stokes is also another potential captain along with Ravindra Jadeja. But for that Stokes has to play really well for CSK this year. Availability is another issue. So I think Rituraj Gaikwad is the best option to captain CSK after MS Dhoni," said Kedar Jadhav, who is an IPL commentator and expert for JioCinema.

CSK signed Stokes at a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore at IPL 2023 auctions. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a part of the CSK team since 2019.