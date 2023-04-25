Virat Kohli has often mentioned how his wife and actor Anushka Sharma is a pillar of strength for him. During his low phase, Kohli mentioned recently, how Anushka gave him the right feedback. He also went on to say that had it not been for Anushka, the Indian batting great would have turned into an 'egoistic maniac'. "When you go back from a space like this. It's easy immediately to go like 'ah, everything is so good and it's okay'. That's why I say Anushka's name first because she has seen the challenges of being in this position. She knows it. She has been there for so many years. She knows what it takes to handle public pressure. So, her conversations with me has always been priceless. She tells me the truth, simple," Virat Kohli said in a conversation with ex-CSK star Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

"There is no mollycoddling. Because no one else is (real). there are always so many layers. She is like, my responsibility is to tell you the truth. So, how she spoke to me during that phase was something that kept me in check. If I was left by myself just to figure it out, I would have become an egoistic maniac.

Recently, Virat and Anushka were spotted at a promotional event, where the two played badminton and indulged in other fun activities. In one of the activities, Anushka's celebration was uncannily similar to what Kohli usually does after his team gets a wicket or he scores big.

Watch: Anushka's Celebration Has Uncanny Similarity With Kohli's

Anushka Sharma imitating the Virat Kohli celebration at the Puma event. pic.twitter.com/A8dhpEh9X5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 24, 2023

Kohli's RCB are at the 5th spot in the IPL 2023 points table at present, with 4 wins in 7 matches.