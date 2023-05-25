Akash Madhwal engineered Mumbai Indians' comprehensive 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, registering staggering figures of 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs. Madhwal, who was working as an engineer and playing tennis-ball cricket just a few years ago, has now entered the IPL history books with his figures against LSG. He now holds the record of the most economical figures in the history of IPL playoffs. During MI's dressing room celebrations, Madhwal was presented with the match ball, and he was all smiles after receiving the memento.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer both out injured, the previously unheralded Madhwal has grabbed his chance to shine.

He joined Mumbai last year as an injury replacement but remained confined to playing practice matches, before skipper Rohit Sharma introduced him to the big stage this season.

"The team has given me the responsibility so I am trying to do it," Madhwal told reporters after his man-of-the-match performance.

"It's not that I can take his (Bumrah's) place, but whatever I can do in my capacity, I am doing."

"Cricket is my passion and not a burden," he said. "So I am enjoying cricket after leaving engineering and a job to follow my passion without having much at home."

His feat on Wednesday came on the back of 4-37 against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- eclipsed only by Mumbai big-buy Cameron Green's match-winning 100 not out.

MI will now take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday, and the winner of the match will take on Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)