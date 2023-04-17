It doesn't all seem to be well between two of Team India's former skippers -- Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. Since Kohli's exit as India's skipper from all three formats of the game, a lot has been said about the relationship between Ganguly and him. As Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match, Kohli and Ganguly seemed to have avoided shaking each others' hands, with the video of the incident going viral.

As the chatter over the relationship between the two continues on social media, another video featuring Kohli and Ganguly has emerged on social media.

The manner in which the captaincy change in all three formats of the Indian team took place, with Kohli stepping aside for Rohit Sharma, has raised many questions. Both Virat and Ganguly have their own versions of what all transpired behind the curtains.

Not long after Kohli put his captaincy days behind him, Ganguly's exit as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was also confirmed. However, when the two came face-to-face against each other in the Delhi vs Bengaluru IPL match, a lot was there to observe for the fans.

It has also been said on social media that soon after the match between RCB and DC, Kohli stopped following Ganguly on Instagram. The latter, however, is still following the former on the photo and video blogging platform.

Speaking of Kohli's captaincy exit episode, Ganguly had said: "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats."

Kohli, on the other hand, revealed a different storyline when he was asked about the matter.

"There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision until the 8th of December. I was told that the selectors had decided that I won't be ODI captain to which I replied, 'Okay, fine'. There was no prior communication. That is what happened," he had said during the South Africa tour.

Since that captaincy sacking episode, there are many who believe that the relationship between Kohli and Ganguly has been strained.