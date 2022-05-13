Chennai Super Kings entered the contest against Mumbai Indians with hopes of making it to the playoffs, but the side stumbled to a five-wicket loss and as a result, the fout-time champions' playoff chances were dashed. Batting first, CSK were bundled out for just 97 as Daniel Sams returned with three wickets. No CSK batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul, and it was only skipper MS Dhoni who managed to put on 36 runs.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh trolled former teammate Suresh Raina, who was for long associated with CSK, over the side's poor batting performance. In an Instagram story posted by Yuvraj, the former left-handed India batter said to Raina: "Your team has been bundled out for 97 today. What will you say about that?"

To Yuvraj's question, Raina replied: "I have not seen the match Paaji."

Raina was one of the main batters for CSK, but he was not retained by the side ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The left-handed batter then did not find any takers in the mega auction as well. In the IPL, Raina has 5,528 runs to his name.

Before the start of IPL 2022, Dhoni had stepped down as CSK skipper and Jadeja was given the reins of the team. However, eight games into the season, captaincy was given back to Dhoni as Jadeja wanted to focus on his own game.

Jadeja has now been ruled out of the ongoing season due to an injury.

CSK are currently at the ninth spot in the IPL points table with 8 points from 12 games.