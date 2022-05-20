Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a heartbreaking two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday and as a result, the Shreyas Iyer-led side was knocked out of the playoff race in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Chasing 211, Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine led an impressive fightback in the final two overs of the match and it seemed like Rinku would help KKR chase 21 in the final over. However, his dismissal on the penultimate delivery of the match changed the tide of the game and in the end, Lucknow emerged triumphant.

KKR coach Brendon McCullum will now be heading to England to coach the Ben Stokes-led Test side. The former Kiwi skipper said that he loved his time at the IPL and will be watching the franchise closely as they are in good hands with skipper Shreyas Iyer at the helm.

"I have loved it to be honest. It has been three years and all these three years have been in bubbles in the pandemic which has unfolded around the world and incredibly thankful to all parties involved, firstly the hosts IPL and the fans who have really gotten behind us and have given us something to hold grab of and really enjoy. It is just a wonderful tournament, it is the biggest league in the world. There are many great stories throughout the IPL, and the opportunities which it presents to people not just in India, but all around the world," said McCullum during a virtual press conference after the match.

"As a coach, to be part of the IPL and to be able to give guys some freedom to go out there and play with a real positive attitude and try and impose themselves on the world stage is something I am truly grateful for. I have had a great time over the last few years, we did not get it done this year but I think we played some great cricket. Last year was an amazing story and I will follow this team (KKR) going forward. I know they are in great hands with the skipper in Shreyas and all the support staff. So yeah, watch out for KKR next year," he further stated.

Talking about the game between LSG and KKR, the former batted first and posted 210/0 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock (140 not out) and KL Rahul (68 not out) stitched together the highest opening stand in the history of the tournament.

Chasing 211, skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored for KKR with a knock of 50. Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine played knocks of 40 and 21 but this was not enough to take KKR over the line. For LSG, Mohsin Khan and Marcus Stoinis returned with three wickets each.