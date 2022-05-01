Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Nicholas Pooran arrives. 115 needed off 61 balls. Leg slip in place...
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell Santner has the last laugh! Aiden Markram goes for another big one but holes out this time around! This is dragged down, around off. Markram rocks back and looks to pull hard. He mistimes his shot and the ball goes in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Ravindra Jadeja settles under it and makes no mistake. This is a huge wicket in the context of this game.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! AND AGAIN! Brilliant use of the feet this time. Santner bowls it slower through the air, on middle. Aiden Markram skips down the track and whacks it over long on for another biggie.
We've lost the ball. The reserve umpire comes out with a box of balls.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Aiden Markram breaks the shackles! Floated, full and around off. Markram clears his front leg and dispatches it over long on for a maximum.
9.2 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, on a length, around middle. Aiden Markram rocks back and punches it towards cover.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A quick single! On a length, around off. Kane Williamson blocks it towards backward point and scampers through to the other end. Slightly better throw at the keeper's end and things could have been interesting.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on a length, around off. Aiden Markram dabs it towards backward point.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, outside off. Kane slaps it behind square on the off side for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Flatter ball, on a length, on middle. Kane looks to work it through mid on but he gets deceived by the extra bounce and ends up chipping it towards the bowler, on the bounce.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle. Kane taps it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This is a quicker ball that comes on with the arm, from off. Aiden Markram pushes it to the off side and collects a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! Floated, full and around off. Kane defends it to the off side and rotates the strike.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and outside off. Kane gets forward and drives it past the fielder at cover. The batters take an easy single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, on a length, around middle. Aiden Markram rocks back and eases it through square leg for a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Kane tucks it to the leg side and settles for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Flatter, short and outside off. Kane Williamson looks to cut hard. It goes off the thick outside edge past the slip fielder for a boundary.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Just over the fielder! Tossed up, on off. Kane goes inside-out just over the leaping extra cover fielder for a brace.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Aiden Markram eases it to long on and rotates the strike.
Mitchell Santner is back into the attack. The Kiwi went for 12 runs in his opening over and a catch also went down off his bowling.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, outside off. Aiden Markram cuts it towards point and scampers through to the other end. Just 4 runs off the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off. Kane stays back and slaps it towards deep cover. A single taken.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker, on a length, outside off. Aiden Markram works it to long off for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, on off. Kane defends it to the off side and takes a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! MS Dhoni drops a regulation catch and this is a huge moment in the game. This is tossed up, around off and the ball turns a bit after landing. Kane looks to push it through the off side but he gets an outside edge and the keeper puts it down.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Kane looks to cut but he misses.
Strategic break! What a scintillating Powerplay! Hyderabad started strongly but in the last few overs, we witnessed a few mishits and that's mainly due to the slow nature of this pitch. The ball is gripping and stroke-making against an old ball is not going to be easy. The Orange Brigade has lost two of their in-form batters this season off consecutive deliveries and it will have to reassess the situation. Aiden Markram has joined his skipper in the middle. Also, Ravindra Jadeja is ready to bowl after the break.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two for Mukesh and he is absolutely pumped with that! It is Tripathi who goes back without scoring. This is a short ball, just outside off. Tripathi hangs back and looks to ramp it over the short third man fielder. But he doesn't get enough elevation on his shot and ends up hitting it straight to Simarjeet Singh inside the ring. He takes a sitter. Chennai are right back in this contest. Hyderabad are 58/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
Rahul Tripathi is in next. 145 needed off 85 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A much-needed breakthrough for Chennai and Mukesh Choudhary redeems himself! A slower ball, into the wicket, outside off. Sharma stands tall and looks to tonk it over the deep mid-wicket fence. Although the ball comes off the shoulder of the bat and lobs up towards long on. Dwaine Pretorius there moves a bit to his left and takes it with ease.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Sharma skips down the track so Choudhary bangs it into the deck. Sharma looks to cut hard but it goes off the top edge and clears the cover fielder for another couple of runs.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, on off. Sharma looks to heave it away but he gets it from the inner half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off and cramping the batter for room. Kane sits back and taps it towards short third man. The batters cross ends.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Sharma steers it to third man for a run.
