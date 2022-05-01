Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it full and outside off, Conway drives this time but finds the cover fielder. At the halfway mark, Chennai are 85/0!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, angling in, Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, Conway tries to flick but misses.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, it's driven through covers for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! The quicker you bowl, the faster you travel. Umran Malik clocks 154 kph, as informed by the on-air commentator and bangs it short outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad shapes up for the pull shot but then tries to back out. The ball though takes the top edge and flies behind the keeper for a boundary. FIFTY FOR GAIKWAD! This has been an excellent knock from him so far.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! That's a top shot to start with. Fuller and around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad times his straight drive from the sweet spot of his bat and it races down the ground. The long on fielder slides but fails to stop cleanly and it touches the fence.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angling in around off, at 145.5 kph, Conway drives it to mid off and scampers across to the other end.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fires it full and around off, Devon Conway uses his feet but fails to middle his shot this time. Ends up dragging it off the inner half to long on. A single to complete the over, 14 from the over. Chennai have stepped on the gas after the Powerplay!
8.5 overs (1 Run) A touch short and around leg, Gaikwad eases it by going down on one knee towards deep backward square leg. Another run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and flatter on off, swept to deep square leg for a run.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Fantastic footwork by the Kiwi as he gives the charge to a full ball and smashes it over long off for a biggie.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Fuller in length and it's darted down the leg side, Conway goes down to sweep and it takes the inner edge and races wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter around leg, Gaikwad bends his back knee and sweeps it behind square leg for a run.
Strategic break! The Chennai openers have ensured that they do not lose early wickets and it seems that Ruturaj Gaikwad has cut loose in the middle. Conway has struggled a bit with his timing but he is playing second fiddle to Gaikwad at the moment. Hyderabad will need to pick wickets as Chennai bat pretty deep.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single. 13 from the first over of Umran Malik.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Run out chance! A touch short and outside off at 126 kph, Gaikwad taps it down to short third man and Devon Conway comes running in, searching for a run. He is sent back and the bowler collects the throw in the middle of the pitch. Umran tries to blindly back-flick it onto the stumps at his end but misses. Devon survives a scare.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ruturaj Gaikwad is targeting Umran Malik here! At 145 clicks, Malik delivers it on a length around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad latches onto it and smites it over wide long on.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Umran Malik goes short again but offers plenty of width outside off, Gaikwad stays back and slaps it over covers. 50 up!
7.2 overs (0 Run) Digs it in short, around off at 138.9 kph, Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) MISHIT! Umran delivers it on a length and wide outside off, at 139 clicks, Gaikwad jumps down the track and throws his bat at it. It flies off the top edge and clears mid off. They take a couple.
Time for some serious pace, as Umran Malik comes to bowl.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full, around off, it's driven back to the bowler. 7 from Markram's first.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, around off, this time Conway plays the reverse-batted sweep shot but finds point.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad steps down the track and heaves it over mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, around off, Conway sweeps again but this time towards deep square leg. He will get a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! This will release some pressure that was building on Conway due to his slow scoring rate. Fuller one, around middle and leg, Devon Conway goes down and sweeps it sweetly towards long leg for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Markram begins with a long hop on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes deep inside the crease and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Aiden Markram comes into the attack. He replaces T Natarajan.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce on this length delivery, Conway stays back and tries to run it down to third man. But it takes the bottom edge and rolls behind to the keeper. At the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are 40/0!
5.5 overs (0 Run) A fraction too full and around middle, Conway flicks it with the angle but finds the diving mid-wicket fielder.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A touch short in length, around middle and leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad wrists it through square leg and scoots to the other end.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a good length and close to off, Devon Conway walks across the stumps and nudges it behind square leg for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Angling away from the batter, on a length, Ruturaj Gaikwad taps it down towards backward point and steals a quick run.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! Gaikwad has been very severe on this length particularly. Short in length, around leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it disdainfully over backward square leg for a maximum. 1000 runs in the Indian T20 League for him!
