Despite this win, Chennai would look to address a few areas. Their fielding was abysmal as they dropped multiple catches and this is one aspect MS Dhoni talked about as well at the toss. The bowling too in the Powerplay wasn't on the money and towards the end, they leaked far too many boundary balls.
In pursuit, Hyderabad got off to a flying start with Abhishek Sharma looking in the mood. He played some extraordinary shots and also got a life. Sharma though failed to make much use of it and eventually fell. Chennai were under pressure initially but they picked two wickets off the final two deliveries of the Powerplay to wrestle the control back in their favour. After that, the Chennai bowlers bowled with discipline and the scoreboard pressure got the better of the Hyderabad batters. Nicholas Pooran tried his best towards the end but he was left with an impossible task to achieve. Mukesh Choudhary picked a 4-wicket haul and stood out once again.
Summarizing this match, Chennai planned their batting innings nicely. Their openers sized up the conditions in the Powerplay with their watchful approach and then went bonkers. Ruturaj Gaikwad was in his elements, stroking 99, and along with Devon Conway, he raised a record opening stand against Hyderabad in the League. They didn't get the desired finish but any score above 200 was always going to be handy.
MS Dhoni is back at the helm, and Chennai are back winning - That's the storyline and headline of the evening! A very disciplined bowling show coupled with a clinical batting effort, and here they are, achieving a commanding victory over one of the strong teams this season.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Manages only a single on the last ball of the innings! A full ball, outside off. Pooran pumps it down towards long on and gets only a run. Chennai win by 13 runs!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pooran is having some fun out there in the middle now! Mukesh Choudhary misses his mark yet again and serves a half-volley, outside off. Pooran slams it over the deep cover fence for a biggie.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Terrific shot but too little, too late for Hyderabad! This is a length ball, on middle. Pooran sits back and bludgeons it way over the deep square leg fence for a maximum.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full ball, angled down leg, Pooran misses his flick and the umpire calls it a wide.
19.3 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran has a wild swing at it but he misses.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR POORAN! A low full toss, outside off. Pooran reaches out and slices it over the backward point fielder for a boundary. Good knock from the West Indian but it is going to end in a losing cause.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A length ball, around off. Pooran thrashes it over the deep mid-wicket fence and bags a maximum.
18.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A very full ball, angling in from middle. Pooran misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. Dwaine Pretorius appeals but the umpire says no. Chennai opt for a review but the Ball Tracking shows that the ball would have missed the stumps. Chennai lose a review. 38 runs needed off 6 balls.
DRS time! Huge shout for an lbw, the finger has stayed down. MS Dhoni has agreed to review it but there isn't much excitement shown by the Chennai players. No bat on the UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows that it's missing the leg stump.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Pooran looks to smack it through covers but he gets a thick outside edge past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Pretorius goes full and outside off. Pooran gets a thick outside edge over short third man as he looks to thrash it on the leg side. The batters take a couple.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower ball, full and outside off. Pooran looks to tonk it over deep mid-wicket but he misses and the umpire calls it a wide.
18.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Oh, dear! Chennai have been well below-par in the field in this game. Fuller and wider, outside off. Pooran smashes it straight to Mitchell Santner at long off who gets into an awkward position and drops it in the end after juggling for a while.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! A full ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran strokes it back past the bowler and bags a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A full toss around off, Pooran heaves it high in the air towards deep backward square leg. Maheesh Theekshana there settles under it but makes a mess of it. Pooran doesn't take a run.
Marco Jansen is the new batter.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Sundar tries to get cheeky but ends up throwing away his wicket. This is a full ball, on middle. Washington Sundar moves across and looks to scoop it over short fine leg. He misses it completely and the ball cannons onto the stumps. Mukesh Choudhary gets a 4-fer.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, on middle. Sundar clips it behind square on the leg side for a brace.
Washington Sundar has come out to bat.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Given caught behind! Shashank Singh has reviewed it. Clear spike on the UltraEdge. There was certainly some noise when the ball passed the bat. This was a slower ball, into the surface, outside off. Shashank Singh looks to cut hard but he gets a faint edge before the ball goes to the keeper who collects it cleanly. Mukesh Choudhary appeals and up goes the finger. Singh opts for a review but the UltraEdge shows a clear spike as the ball passed the bat. The on-field decision stays.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Misses! Angling away from the batter, outside off, Shashank Singh shuffles across the stumps but fails to connect.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Singh throws his bat at it but he only manages an under-edge, onto the deck. A precious dot ball for Chennai.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! An off-pace delivery, angling across the batter. Shashank Singh reaches out and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
Mukesh Choudhary is back on to bowl at the death. 2-0-16-2 are his figures thus far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, on leg. Singh whips it fine but finds the fine leg fielder. The batters manage only a run. 56 runs needed off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran looks to heave it away but the ball goes off the toe-end towards long off for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Singh tucks it to the leg side and rotates the strike.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, on middle. Singh moves across and flicks it behind square on the leg side. Simarjeet Singh moves across to his right from deep backward square leg, puts in a dive and saves a couple of runs for his side.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy low full toss, on middle. Pooran whips it towards deep mid-wicket and the ball lands just in front of Ravindra Jadeja there. A single taken.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! This is a cracking shot from Pooran! A slower ball, full and outside off. Pooran prods and smokes it straight back over the bowler's head for a massive biggie.
Strategic break. Chennai have wrestled back the momentum and are in the driver's seat. Their bowlers kept things quiet and let the scoreboard pressure do its magic. Hyderabad's hopes are pinned big time on the shoulders of Nicholas Pooran and Shashank Singh - both known for their big hitting. 68 needed off 24 balls. Can they do it?
15.6 overs (0 Run) JUST SHORT! Flatter ball, on a length, around off. Singh looks to tuck it to the leg side but it goes off the leading edge and falls just in front of the bowler. Just 4 runs off the over. Maheesh Theekshana finishes with figures of 4-0-26-0.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Pooran nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on leg. Singh whips it towards deep mid-wicket and loses his balance in doing so. He recovers quickly and takes a run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, into the pitch, on off. Pooran works it to long on for one run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Pooran stays back and pushes it to the left of the bowler. Maheesh Theekshana dives there and prevents a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Singh tucks it to the leg side for a single.
