Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! Chennai have posted a huge total on the board and Hyderabad's batters now have their task cut out. Having said that, the pitch is a good one to bat on and Kane Williamson and his troops would certainly fancy their chances.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (99), the star with the bat, comes up for a quick chat. Says that the game plan was simple and as the wicket was on the shorter side, they took time to get used to it. Adds that the communication with Conway was very clear and the talk was more about getting in and when you get set on this wicket, runs will come. Shares that he was just trying to keep his balance and not get too upfront in his stance. On what changes with MS Dhoni back at the helm, Ruturaj Gaikwad replies that it's pretty much usual in the dressing room, the thought process is similar and it's more about enjoying the game. He is confident about the total as the wicket is on the slower side and there is no dew expected.
Hyderabad started well with the ball but they completely lost the plot after the end of the Powerplay. All the bowlers apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar took some serious beating and they had no answers to Ruturaj Gaikwad's juggernaut. Hyderabad's bowlers were kept at bay by Gaikwad and Conway and they stitched together an opening stand of 182 runs. The absence of Washington Sundar did hurt Hyderabad who left the field after injuring himself.
The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway started steadily but once they got their eye in, both of them started to score freely and it was the 8th over of Umran Malik which turned the tide completely in Chennai's favour. Gaikwad played some classy shots but he would be gutted in the end to miss out on his second hundred in the Indian T20 League by only one run. Devon Conway looked a bit scratchy at the beginning but the free-flowing nature of Gaikwad's batting allowed him time to settle down. The Kiwi also opened up after getting to his fifty although he would have loved a few lusty blows in the end overs.
An inning of two halves for Chennai and they would have certainly taken this score at the start of the game. They were 47/0 at the end of 7 overs but the brilliance of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway has taken them over the 200-run mark. Still, Chennai managed only 49 runs in the last 5 overs and they would be a tad disappointed. Had they finished strongly, 225 was certainly on the cards.
19.6 overs (1 Run) CHENNAI END ON 202/2! Another full toss, around off this time, Conway forces it down to long on for just a single. The Kiwi remains unbeaten.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 200 comes up for Chennai! T Natarajan misses his line and serves a low full toss around leg, Conway swings his bat and gets a faint inside edge on it. The ball races past short fine leg for a boundary.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full toss outside off, Devon Conway pumps it over extra cover and finds the fence. Chennai are 3 shy of 200!
19.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off, Ravindra Jadeja lifts it over mid off and collects a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is the next batter in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! SOFT DISMISSAL! Caught at short fine leg. Very full and down the leg side, there to be hit, Dhoni flicks but does so straight into the hands of Umran Malik. Either side of that fielder and it would have been a boundary. MS departs and perhaps a couple of big hits also walk back with him.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Delivers it very full and on middle, Devon Conway knocks it down to long on for a run. He is visibly disappointed with himself.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAPPED! That's what Dhoni can do at the backend! Short in length, outside off at 143 clicks, Dhoni stays back and clobbers it to covers for a boundary.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on off, at 144.8 kph, Dhoni pulls but finds mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Umran goes very full and on middle, at 152.5 kph, Conway flicks it through square leg for a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Spears in a yorker, around middle at 154 kph, Dhoni digs it out to mid off and crosses.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again, around off and angling in at 149.1 kph, Dhoni plays a mistimed pull shot but manages to clear the infield at mid-wicket. Gets a couple.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Sharp delivery, shortish and wide outside off, MS throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
Umran Malik (3-0-40-0) comes back into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Dhoni hammers it to deep cover and keeps strike with a single.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT ON 99! Ruturaj Gaikwad cannot believe it! A massive disappointment for him and the crowd. He has his head down as he walks back. Clever deception from the bowler. He lets out a slower one at 121.1 kph, short and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad stands back and tries to cut it over backward point but fails to get the right elevation to clear that fielder. A simple catch for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and that ends a terrific knock.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Uses the angle of the bowler and whips a length ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Don't bother running for this! Right in the slot for the batter, Devon Conway needs no second invitation to put it away. He attacks it and sends it whistling over long on for a maximum.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Too full in length and on middle, Ruturaj wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a run. Moves to 99!
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower one, on a good length and outside off, Gaikwad stays back and cuts it towards backward point. They cross for a run and the fielder misses his shy at the batter's end. T Natarajan tries to back up the throw but fails and they cross for another run.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Terrific yorker outside off, Conway fails to dig it out. A dot ball to end yet another excellent over by Kumar. He has bowled out now. Amidst the carnage, he has figures of 4-0-22-0!
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Kumar digs it in, short and outside off, Conway fetches it from there and drags his pull shot to wide long on. A couple this time.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Hurls across a short ball outside off, Gaikwad goes on the back foot and slaps it to deep point for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar serves it short and outside off, Devon Conway hangs on the back foot and pulls it to the left of the long on fielder. Only a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Kumar goes very full and on middle, Gaikwad strokes it down to long on and rotates the strike.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Delivers it very full and on off, Conway drives it through extra cover for a single.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length and on middle, Gaikwad flicks it with gentle hands to square leg and once again hurries back for the second run. 13 from the over, Chennai continue to cruise towards a big total.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-0-16-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Natarajan aims for a yorker but ends up slipping it down the leg side, Gaikwad tries to nudge it fine but misses.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Appeal for a run out! Slower one, short and around off, Gaikwad works it towards mid-wicket and scampers back for the second run. The fielder comes up with a direct hit at the striker's end and it's referred upstairs. The replays find Ruturaj safe.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad moves to 90! Short in length, around middle, Gaikwad stands back and pulls it in front of square on the leg side. Lovely timing and placement.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Puts a full toss on off, Conway knocks it down to long on for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker outside off, Gaikwad squeezes it out to backward point for one.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length around leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad walks forward and helps it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
