Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and wide outside off, Shashank Singh strides forward and push-drives it to cover-point for one. A fantastic over, only 6 from it along with the wicket of Kane Williamson. 72 needed off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and close to off, Singh closes the face of his bat and defends it to short mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Angling down the leg side, the length again is full, Shashank Singh clips it behind square leg for another brace.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Very full and around off, Singh flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Shashank Singh walks out to bat.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! GIVEN LBW! Kane Williamson starts to walk but his partner asks him to review. He has done that but there is a resigned look on his face. Clever change in pace, at 128 kph, Dwaine Pretorius angles in a length ball around off, Kane Williamson bends his back knee and tries to heave it over the leg side but misses and is pinged on the back leg. They appeal and the finger has gone up. DRS is taken and the UltraEdge detects no bat. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Williamson will have to go. 77 needed off 34 balls.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on middle, Pooran gets back and heaves but fails to connect properly. It travels to deep square leg and they cross. 78 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller around leg, it's eased away to deep mid-wicket for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller, angling down, Pooran doesn't connect cleanly with his sweep shot and it goes tamely towards short fine leg. They cross.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Flicks it firmly off his pads, wide of long on and takes a couple.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a monster! Tossed up, full and around off, Nicholas Pooran brings out the 'Switch Hit' and hammers it over point for a maximum. Innovation at its best and the West Indian has pulled that out with aplomb.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and outside off, Williamson drives it to the left of Jadeja at extra cover for a quick run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and on middle, Williamson clips it in front of square on the leg side for a single. 11 from the over, the required rate is close to 13.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Too full in length and outside off, Pooran digs it out to point for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Takes the pace off again, outside off, Williamson mishits it to covers for one.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clears the fence! Perhaps the slower one, on a length and outside off, Kane Williamson gives the charge but has to reach out for it in the end. His bottom hand comes off the handle but he still ends up dragging it all the way over wide long on for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, around middle and off, Pooran drops it with gentle hands to covers and crosses.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Starts his spell with a fuller delivery, around off, Williamson drives it through extra cover and picks up a single.
Dwaine Pretorius comes into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just 5 from the over, a good phase of play for Chennai! Shortish and on off, Kane forces it from the back foot to deep cover for one. 101 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and around leg, turning away, Pooran tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to covers and they steal a leg bye.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, a touch short and around leg, Pooran tries to hoick it from the back foot but misses. The bowler appeals but to no avail. That was the carrom ball.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter again, around middle, Williamson pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Only a run this time. 100 is up for Hyderabad.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Short this time, on middle, Kane pulls it to deep square leg for a couple.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, around leg and skidding in, Williamson tries to step out and flick but misses and it goes off his pads to covers.
Maheesh Theekshana (1-0-6-0) comes back to bowl.
10.6 overs (0 Run) JUST SHORT! Ravindra Jadeja darts it in, short and outside off, Pooran gets back to cut but it takes the top edge and flies towards point. Robin Uthappa speeds forward and dives but it falls in front. Jadeja smiles. 8 from the over!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Skidding off the surface, short and outside off, Nicholas Pooran tries to cut but misses again.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fires it in at 101 kph, short and outside off, Pooran tries to pull but misses.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, flicked through square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Pooran mistimes his cut to cover-point for a run.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one goes all the way! That's how he bats. Short in length, around off, Pooran goes deep inside the crease and clobbers it with the spin over mid-wicket.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 203, are 132/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.