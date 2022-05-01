Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off. Gaikwad looks to nudge it through the leg side but he gets a leading edge which falls wide of the mid off fielder. A single taken. 20 runs off the over!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A full ball, jagging back in from middle. Devon Conway misses his whip on the leg side and gets hit on his pad. The batters cross for a leg bye.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! Conway has certainly joined the party now! A bit full and outside off. Conway powers it over the long off fence and collects a maximum. 150 comes up!
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is raining boundaries in Pune! Another bumper, around leg. Conway sits back and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. The fielder at fine leg had no chance of cutting it off.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, on middle. Conway flicks it wide of the long on fielder and comes back for the second run. This is now the highest opening stand against Hyderabad in the history of the Indian T20 League.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, nothing is going Hyderabad's way at the moment! Fifty for Conway! A short ball from Jansen, around off. Conway looks to pull but he gets a top edge which flies over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
Change in bowling. Marco Jansen returns to bowl his final over. He has gone for 19 runs so far.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent effort from Jagadeesha Suchith (sub) in the deep and he saves a couple of runs for his side. A short ball, around off. Gaikwad pulls it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. Suchith there runs to his left, dives and stops the ball. Two runs taken. 10 runs off the over!
13.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Conway cuts it to deep cover and hands the strike back to Gaikwad.
13.4 overs (1 Run) This is a slower bumper, around middle, Gaikwad looks to pull but he gets it from the inner half of his bat towards short fine leg for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Conway works it to long off for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Slightly short and outside off, Conway gets on top of the bounce and cuts it past the backward point fielder. The ball races away to the fence.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shashank starts with a good-length ball, outside off. Gaikwad mistimes his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic break! It's been a typical batting show from Chennai so far. They have followed their template of starting slowly and then pressing on the accelerator. Ruturaj Gaikwad is going all guns blazing and putting on a spectacle. His knock has allowed Devon Conway to settle in and the Kiwi has played a lovely supporting role in this partnership. 83 runs after the Powerplay and Chennai will be aiming for a score above 200. Can Hyderabad limit the damage? Shashank Singh to bowl after the break...
12.6 overs (0 Run) A wide yorker, outside off. Conway fails to dig it out. Good over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, just 6 runs off it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Cut hard for no run! Back of a length, outside off. Conway cuts hard but finds the backward point fielder.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A slower ball, into the wicket, around off. Conway pulls it in front of square without much timing and bags a couple of runs.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, Devon Conway flicks it wide of the long on fielder and comes back for the second run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Gaikwad eases it to long on and settles for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Devon Conway cuts it to deep cover and takes a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A bumper, just outside off. Gaikwad sways away from the line of the delivery. 17 from the over, 40 off Umran's three.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! JUST WOW! This is some ball-striking from the local lad! Good-length ball, around off. Gaikwad prods and lofts it straight back over the bowler's head for another maximum. So effortless from Ruturaj Gaikwad!
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! GAIKWAD ON THE MARCH! Back of a length, just outside off. Gaikwad whacks it wide of the long on fielder. The ball lands just in front of the boundary ropes and the umpire signals a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Malik goes full and well outside off. The ball is just outside the tramline and the umpire calls it wide.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, around leg. Conway misses his flick and the ball ricochets off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! This is full and well outside off. Conway gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Full and outside off. Gaikwad chips it wide of the mid off fielder. Kane Williamson there moves quickly to his left, puts in a dive but the ball falls just short of him. A single taken!
Umran Malik to continue...
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Conway kneels and reverse-sweeps but straight to the short third man fielder. Good over for Chennai, 15 runs off it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Markram drags his length back, around middle. Gaikwad works it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 100 comes up for Chennai!
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in two for Ruturaj Gaikwad! This is full and a bit wider from Markram, outside off. Gaikwad gets down on his knee and launches it over the long on fence yet again for a biggie.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Take that, says Ruturaj Gaikwad! Excellent use of the feet from Gaikwad! Tossed up, on middle. Gaikwad skips down the track and sends it sailing way over the long on fence for a maximum.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and around leg. Conway sweeps it towards the long leg fielder and manages only a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Gaikwad gets down and slog-sweeps it towards the deep mid-wicket fielder for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 155/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.