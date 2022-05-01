Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Slow spin off the surface, from outside off, Williamson forces it from the back foot to covers. A dot ball to end the over, a good one by the Sri Lankan.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Too full in length, around off, Abhishek Sharma digs it out to extra cover for a quick run.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Streaky again from Sharma. Looks to drive a full ball but edges it wide of short third man. They take two and 50 comes up for Hyderabad!
4.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Kane eases it down to long on for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, around leg, Sharma drives it to mid off and hurries to the other end.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Williamson goes back and punches it down to long on for a run.
Maheesh Theekshana comes to bowl now.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Lady luck is smiling on Abhishek Sharma. Fuller in length, around off and angling in, Sharma steps back to make room and goes hard at it. The ball catches the outside edge and flies through the gap between Dhoni and short third man. 10 from the over!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on off, Williamson pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length and angling in, Sharma helps it to square leg and crosses.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over Mukesh Choudhary. Short in length, around off and angling away with some extra bounce. Abhishek Sharma perhaps tries to run it down but it takes the top edge and flies over short third man for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! In the channel outside off, once again Abhishek Sharma throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full in length, wide outside off, Abhishek Sharma flashes and misses.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, worked to mid-wicket for a run. 12 from the over along with a dropped catch.
2.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Mukesh Choudhary has shelled the catch! Oh dear, you cannot afford to drop this man. Another inside-out shot is attempted but this time it has been mistimed aerially to mid off. Mukesh Choudhary puts down a dolly.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! The good form of Sharma continues and it's needed here in this big chase. Floated and full, around off, Abhishek Sharma stays leg-side of this delivery and rifles it inside-out over extra cover for a maximum.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Allows the ball to skid back in from around off and tucks it to mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Santner sprays a full ball down the leg side, Sharma gets enough wood behind his sweep shot and it scoots past short fine leg.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery, very full and on off, Williamson drives it down to long off for a single.
Mitchell Santner comes into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Sharma flicks it with great timing but finds mid-wicket. The pitch is looking very true for stroke-making.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a run.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Williamson takes the maximum toll! Short in length, around off, Kane stays low in his stance and then gets on top of the bounce. He brings out the pull shot from his arsenal and dispatches it over deep square leg.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Short in length, around leg, Sharma pulls it over square leg and picks up a single. The siren goes off, it's a foot fault. No ball called and Free Hit is loading.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, around off, Williamson plays late and dabs it towards short third man for a quick run.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! This is classical Kane Williamson. Short in length, wide outside off, Kane stands back and cuts it through the gap between backward point and cover-point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and on off, Kane Williamson punches off the back foot but finds cover-point.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is the debutant, Simarjeet Singh.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Back of a length, outside off, Abhishek Sharma holds his ground on the back foot and pulls it over wide mid on for a boundary. Hyderabad finish the first over strongly.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Mukesh Choudhary pitches it up and around off, getting it to shape away, Abhishek Sharma covers the movement and lofts it over mid off. It goes on one bounce to the fence.
0.4 over (1 Run) Goes short to the right-hander, around off, Williamson turns to pull but drags it off the bottom edge. It rolls to fine leg and they cross.
0.3 over (1 Run) Another outswinger, this time the line is on middle and off, Abhishek Sharma plays late with an angled bat and steers it down to third man for a single. Hyderabad are underway!
0.2 over (0 Run) Swinging delivery. Landing on a length, close to off and shaping away, Sharma covers the line and shoulders arms.
0.1 over (0 Run) Begins with a short ball, around off, Sharma stands tall and pulls it from the middle of the bat but finds the short mid-wicket fielder.
