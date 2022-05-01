Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER!
4.4 overs (0 Run) Natarajan hits the deck hard, around off. Gaikwad stands tall and dabs it towards cover.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length, angling in late. Conway gets cramped for room and fails to get any bat on it. The ball hits the front pad and rolls towards point for a leg bye.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! A length ball, around off and shaping away slightly. Gaikwad looks to block with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards the short third man fielder, on the bounce. A single taken.
4.1 overs (1 Run) This is a good-length ball, angling in from middle. Devon Conway nudges it to the leg side and rotates the strike.
Change in bowling. T Natarajan is ready to deliver the fifth the over.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad tucks it to mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Devon Conway steers it to third man for a single.
3.4 overs (3 Runs) Top effort in the deep from Washington Sundar! Short ball, around middle, Gaikwad blazes his pull shot in front of square on the leg side. Washington Sundar scoots across to his left and puts in a dive to stop the racing ball. It once again starts to roll away towards the fence and Sundar recovers in time to dive and pick up the ball. But, while trying to get up, his right hand brushes his right knee and the ball gets deflected away to his left. At last, he neatly gets up to hold the ball and throws it back in play. Three runs are taken.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Short of a length, around leg. Conway misses his nudge on the leg side and gets hit on his thigh pad. The ball rolls towards short fine leg for another leg bye.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, jagging back in from off. Conway manages to block it back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Conway drives it towards the mid off fielder.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Devon Conway steers it to third man and settles for a run. He will retain the strike.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACKED! That is a shot and a half from the southpaw! Slightly short, around middle, Conway hangs back and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! A length ball, around leg. Conway misses his flick and gets hit high on his pad. The ball rolls towards Umran Malik at short fine leg who misfields and the batters collect two leg byes.
2.3 overs (1 Run) A bit full and around middle, Gaikwad works it to mid on and bags another single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good running between the wickets! A length ball, around off. Conway taps it to the off side and his partner calls him through for a quick run.
2.1 overs (0 Run) This lands on a length, around middle. Conway defends it back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Jansen hits the deck hard, just outside off. Gaikwad has a poke at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Good comeback from Marco Jansen after conceding a maximum.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Gaikwad defends it to the off side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on middle. Gaikwad flicks it towards mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A short ball, around middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad sits back and swivel-pulls it over fine leg for a biggie.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, just outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it towards the cover fielder who fumbles and Devon Conway at the non-striker's end survives as he was looking for a quick run.
Update - Lucknow have beaten Delhi in a close game by 6 runs to move to number 2 in the table.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good shot for none! Full and around off. Gaikwad drives but finds the cover fielder.
Who will bowl the second over? It's going to be Marco Jansen.
0.6 over (1 Run) Full and outside off. Gaikwad drives it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end. 3 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around off. Gaikwad guides it towards the short third man fielder and looks for a quick run but is wisely sent back by his partner at the other end.
0.4 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short of a length, just outside off and shaping away a tad. Gaikwad stays back and looks to cut hard but he fails to make any connection.
0.3 over (0 Run) Slightly fuller, outside off. Gaikwad prods and pushes it towards the extra cover fielder.
0.2 over (1 Run) On a length, around middle, Conway flicks it through the leg side for a run. He too gets off the mark.
0.1 over (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Gaikwad stays back and just steers it to third man. He gets off the mark with a single. Chennai are up and running straightaway!
Right then, we are ready to get underway with the second game of the evening. The players walk out to the middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad has a new opening partner in Devon Conway. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ready to bowl the first over. Here we go...
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says that we will definitely see him in the yellow jersey next year, whether it is the same one or the other one, that remains to be seen. Adds that injuries are part and parcel of the game but they need to identify the areas where they need to work on. Tells that they need to bowl better and not concede too many runs along with taking the catches. Informs that they have made two changes to their side - Simarjeet Singh and Devon Conway come in for Shivam Dube and Dwayne Bravo.
Kane Williamson, the captain of Hyderabad, says that they have chased well and they also want to use the conditions upfront with the ball. Adds that they lost a close game and today is yet another opportunity for them. Informs that they are going UNCHANGED.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway (In for Dwayne Bravo), Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh (In for Shivam Dube), Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
Hyderabad (Unchanged Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
TOSS - Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Update from Match 45 - There is another game going on at the moment in Mumbai and it is Delhi who require 83 more runs to win off 48 balls against Lucknow. The big-hitters, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell are at the crease and Delhi would certainly fancy their chances. You can keep switching tabs and enjoy the coverage of both games.
The Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side was on a 5-game winning streak until they met Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium where they were handed a defeat on the last ball of the match. They are a power-packed bowling unit and the form of their opening batter, Abhishek Sharma has done wonders for them. Will they be able to bounce back and register their sixth win of the season? We shall find that soon. Stick around for toss and further updates.
With MS Dhoni back at the helm, the 4-time champions would be looking to turn things around in the second half of this season. After winning the last-ball thriller against Mumbai, Chennai failed to carry on with the winning momentum and suffered a defeat in their next game against Punjab. They have been inconsistent in all the departments and would be keen to make amends against Hyderabad. The Yellow team needs to get back to winning ways as soon as possible if they are to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.
Things are heating up in the Indian T20 League as we are approaching the business end of the tournament and we have another cracker of a game lined up, folks. It is the defending champions, Chennai who will be taking on Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage.
... Match Day ...
