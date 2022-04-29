Delhi Capitals strolled to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders for their fourth victory in eight games in IPL 2022 so far. One man once again stood out for Delhi Capitals as they romped home. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was once again central to Delhi Capitals' win, taking four wickets and giving away just 14 runs. Funnily enough, despite his sensational performance. Kuldeep didn't bowl his full quota of four overs, something that left former England skipper Michael Vaughan baffled.

Vaughan took to Twitter and questioned the decision, calling Rishabh Pant's captaincy "strange".

"Strange captaincy !!! @imkuldeep18 4-14 off 3 !!!! Doesn't bowl his full quota … !!!!" wrote the ex-England cricketer.

Strange captaincy !!! @imkuldeep18 4-14 off 3 !!!! Doesn't bowl his full quota ... !!!! #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 28, 2022

After the win over KKR, Pant did speak about Kuldeep bowling three overs.

"I thought we would give him (Kuldeep) his final over from the other end but then the ball kept getting wet and I also wanted to change the pace, that's why I brought the fast bowlers in but it didn't work," said the DC skipper.

The decision, however, didn't come back to haunt them as Delhi Capitals coasted in the chase despite a slight wobble. David Warner top-scored for DC with a 26-ball 42 while Rovman Powell added the finishing touches, blasting 33 off just 16 balls.

"We were thinking (of the wobble) because we lost too many wickets in the middle but at the same time we thought if we take the game deep, we can win it," Pant said about period of play where DC lost three wickets for just two runs.

The win helped DC climb to sixth position in the table, tied on eight points Punjab Kings, who occupy seventh place due to an inferior run-rate.

For KKR, it was a fifth straight defeat and they are now in serious danger of missing out on the playoffs, having played nine matches and just six points on the board.