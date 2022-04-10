SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan bowled a brilliant inswinging delivery that bamboozled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and knocked back his middle stump during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Saturday. Running in from over the wicket, the left-arm seamer bowled a full delivery across Gaikwad, but the ball swung in to beat the batter's attempted flick and hit the middle stump to send him packing. The dismissal saw Gaikwad's poor start to the season continue.

Watch: T Natarajan's inswinger that sent Ruturaj Gaikwad back to the pavilion

Gaikwad, who was the highest scorer in the previous season of the IPL, has not been able to put on a big score yet this year, and on Sunday, he was dismissed for 16 off 13 deliveries.

T Natarajan and Washington Sundar both picked two wickets as CSK were restricted to 154/7. Moeen Ali was the best performer with the bat for CSK, as he hit 48 off 35.

However, SRH chased down the total with ease as opener Abhishek Sharma hit his first IPL half-century.

The young left-hander smashed 75 off 50 with five boundaries and three sixes.

Kane Williamson had a poor outing as he struggled to score briskly, but gave Sharma support by staying at the crease. He finished with 32 off 40.

However, after Williamson's departure, Rahul Tripathi came in and ensured there was no pressure on SRH, finishing unbeaten on 39 off 15 deliveries.

By the time Abhishek Sharma departed, the match was all but won by SRH, and Tripathi and Pooran took them home with 14 deliveries to spare.