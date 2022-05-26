Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore for a place in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, RR have got the second bite at the cherry and will look to make the most of it. RCB, on the other hand, seemed to have peaked at the right moment, having somehow sneaked into the playoffs. Both teams met twice during the league phase, with one victories a piece.

When will the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match be played?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match will be played on Friday, May 27.

Where will the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match be played?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match begin?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow live streaming of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match?

Promoted

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match will be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)