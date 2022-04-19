Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Pat Cummins combined with teammate Shivam Mavi to complete a relay catch that helped them dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Monday. Parag tried to take Sunil Narine to the cleaners, hitting a full delivery straight down the ground in the 18th over of their innings. He didn't get enough on it and Pat Cummins ran in from long-off to grab the ball. However, with momentum carrying him towards the boundary rope, he stumbled but managed to toss the ball to Shivam Mavi before hitting the ground.

Watch: Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi's team effort to remove Riyan Parag

KKR won the toss and opted to field, but Jos Buttler slammed 103 off 61 deliveries to power the Royals to a score of 217/5. It was his second century of the season and third in the IPL overall.

There were also handy contributions from Sanju Samson (38 off 19) and Shimron Hetmyer (26 off 13).

Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28) gave KKR a good start after they lost Narine early, but Yuzvendra Chahal took five wickets including a hat-trick to ensure the Royals defended their total successfully.

KKR fell short by just seven runs in what was a dramatic chase.

With the win, RR went to second place in the IPL 2022 points table. KKR, meanwhile, are placed sixth.