Royal Challengers Bangalore will eye a place in the playoffs when they face Punjab Kings in Match 60 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. A win would put RCB one step closer to the IPL 2022 playoffs. RCB are on a two-game winning-run and will look to continue with the same momentum. PBKS, on the other hand, have been pretty inconsistent so far, winning five times in 11 outings. PBKS, however, will look to pull off a season-double over RCB, having already defeated them earlier this season.

When will the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played on Friday, May 13.

Where will the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match begin?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)