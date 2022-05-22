It was a heartbreaking loss at the end for Delhi Capitals as they had themselves to blame for not making it to the playoffs of IPL 2022. It all started when their top order failed to give a solid start against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, which led to a below par total of 159 runs. But their bowlers brought them back into the match. The match witnessed a crucial moment in the 15th over of Mumbai's innings as Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant decided to not review the on-field umpire's decision.

Mumbai Indians' big-hitter Tim David seemed to have edged the very first delivery he faced to Pant off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. But the on-field umpire failed to give it out. With two review already up their sleeves, everyone expected Pant to take the DRS as he was the one who had appealed vociferously from behind the stumps.

But after a brief chat with the bowler and his teammates he decided against it. The replays showed a spike on UltraEdge and Pant knew he had made a big mistake.

David scored 34 crucial runs in almost no time and set up Mumbai's 5-wicket win that dumped Delhi out of the tournament.

After the end of the match, a dejected Pant revealed why he did not go for the review.

"I thought there was something but everyone standing in the circle was not convinced enough so I was asking them 'should we go up' and at the end I didn't take the review," Pant said.

Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL title but the team had made it to the playoffs of the past three seasons. But that won't be the case this time around.