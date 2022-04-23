As SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 35 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Marco Jansen produced one of the finest new-ball spells in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jansen struck thrice in the second over, removing RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli off consecutive deliveries. He then dismissed Anuj Rawat on the final ball of the over as RCB were reduced to eight for three. However, it was the dismissal of Kohli, which caught the attention of the cricketing fraternity.

Kohli decided to push Jansen's delivery for a single, but instead got a thick edge and the ball went straight to Aiden Markram at second slip.

After his dismissal, the former RCB skipper, who was also dismissed for a first-ball duck in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, stood there in complete disbelief.

Watch: Here's how Virat Kohli reacted after being dismissed for a second straight golden duck

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Your face when you are seeing the current Virat Kohli. Totally numbed!! pic.twitter.com/xfdj2cJlZJ — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 23, 2022

Virat Kohli is not used to seeing like this. This is so painful. pic.twitter.com/BcOvik3aEx — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 23, 2022

This is the worst phase of Virat Kohli's career. It hurts man by seeing this man struggling like this. Still love You king.#RCBvSRH #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Yql7jV0Fn1 — Rahul Basfor (@mr_rahul_06) April 23, 2022

supported him in his highs will stand with him during the lows #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/dDSc6Rmg9b — Krishna Chaitanya (@__kriche__) April 23, 2022

My heart breaks here



But Always supporting you Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/V07uUKCMBt — Cricket Lover // Bumrah IT Cell. (@CricCrazyV) April 23, 2022

RCB were eventually bowled out for 68, the sixth-lowest total in the history of IPL.

Apart from Jansen, T Natarajan also took three wickets, while Jagadeesha Suchith also picked up two wickets as RCB were bowled out for a meagre 68.