Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get their season back on track as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB were cruising in the tournament after registering three consecutive wins, but their progress was halted by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB felt the absence of Harshal Patel against CSK, and will hope that their star bowler will return to the playing XI.

Here's how RCB might line up against DC:

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has got some good starts but he has failed to convert them to big scores. However, a batter of his calibre cannot be taken for granted.

Anuj Rawat: Anuj Rawat has been in promising form for RCB this season. The youngster scored his maiden IPL fifty during the win against Mumbai Indians, and will hope to play a similar knock for his team.

Virat Kohli: The former RCB skipper hasn't shown great consistency yet. However, given his quality, a big knock is just around the corner.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder is yet to hit the ground running for RCB this season. He will look to replicate his form from last season, after a promising start against CSK.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has looked in great touch for RCB this season, especially with the bat. In three innings, he has managed scores of 27, 45 and 41, respectively.

Suyash Prabhudessai: The all-rounder made an instant impact for RCB in the previous match, chipping in with a brilliant 34 off just 18 balls on debut. He is likely to retain his place in the team.

Dinesh Karthik: The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed his return to RCB this season. In five matches so far, Karthik has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 218.3.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Despite being slightly expensive, Hasaranga has stepped up for RCB whenever they need a breakthrough. So far, he has taken 10 wickets in five matches.

Harshal Patel: Harshal has been a vital in cog in RCB's success this season, and his absence in the previous match certainly hurt the team. He is likely to be available for the next match, and will hope to help RCB get back to winning ways.

Mohammed Siraj: The pacer was taken for a few runs and also failed to take a wicket in the previous. Siraj was retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction, but the he is yet to bring his A-game to the table this season.

Josh Hazlewood: After missing the first four games, Hazlewood made a decent start to his RCB career. He picked up one wicket, but was taken for a few runs. He will look to find his rhythm in the games to come.