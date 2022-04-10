Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on middle and leg. Quinton de Kock whips it through mid-wicket and gets two comfortably.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni dabs it to third man for a single. He gets off the mark instantly.
Ayush Badoni is the new batsman in.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Kuldeep Sen now has his say with the ball. He couldn't have asked for a better time to pick up his first Indian T20 League wicket. Kuldeep Sen breaks a crucial stand by getting rid of a power-hitter in Deepak Hooda. It is a full-length ball, on the stumps. Deepak Hooda goes on the back foot and tries to power it down the track but misses it completely. The ball goes through to rattle the stumps.
Drinks! Rajasthan got to a flying start with three quick wickets and have done well here to put a hault onto Lucknow's innings. Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda are motoring along well at the moment and Lucknow need them to stay as long as possible and take the game deep as it is still nicely poised.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Deepak Hooda eases it to long on for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short, on middle. Quinton de Kock throws his blade at it. The ball goes to fine leg off the inside edge. The batters cross for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter, outside off. Hooda slaps it through point for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Hooda taps it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Quinton de Kock lofts it over the bowler's head for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Deepak Hooda pushes it to the off side for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the stumps. Deepak Hooda stays back and works it to long on for an easy single. Yuzvendra Chahal goes for 8 runs off his first.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet by Hooda! It is full and on leg. Deepak Hooda dances down the track and flicks it through the gap at deep mid-wicket to find a boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full, outside off. Deepak Hooda pushes it out.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Quinton de Kock clips it to mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the pads. Deepak Hooda strides and flicks it to mid-wicket for one more.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Touch short, on middle and leg. Quinton de Kock tucks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Nice delivery! A full length, inswinging delivery, outside off. Deepak Hooda tries to chase it but only manages to connect with thin air.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Quinton de Kock flicks it to square leg for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for lbw but turned down. It is a short ball, on middle and off. Quinton de Kock looks to heave it across the line but misses. The ball brushes his thigh pads and go to the keeper. Sanju Samson though does not take the review.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Quinton de Kock doing what he does best. Back of a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock heaves it across the line and smokes it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and things could've been interesting. A full-length ball, on the off stump. Deepak Hooda drives it to mid off and scampers across for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. They take one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Pacy at 142 kph, right in the blockhole, Deepak Hooda blocks it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length, on off. Quinton de Kock defends it to the off side.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Deepak Hooda flicks it to mid on for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on off. Quinton de Kock pushes it to cover for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Deepak Hooda clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Another single now! This is full and around middle and leg. Quinton de Kock eases it to long off for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Deepak Hooda tucks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.4 overs, Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a target of 166, are 56/4. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.