Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin defends it to the off side.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Krishnappa Gowtham is on a roll! He gets his second wicket of the over. Flatter ball from Krishnappa Gowtham, around off. Rassie van der Dussen stays deep in the crease and looks to push it away with no feet movement. The ball sneaks past the inside edge and disturbs the stumps. Suddenly, Lucknow are all over Rajasthan at the moment.
9.4 overs (1 Run) This time Shimron Hetmyer nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and on leg, clipped to deep square leg softly. Played it very nicely and gets two runs for it.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer pats it back to the bowler.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batter in.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Krishnappa Gowtham is brought into the attack and he wastes no time. Strikes off his first ball and the opener who was looking very good is sent packing. Tossed up delivery, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal shapes up for a reverse sweep first up to Krishnappa Gowtham but gets hit on the gloves. The ball lobs to short third man and Jason Holder takes a dolly there. Three key wickets and Lucknow are right on top at the moment.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Rassie van der Dussen taps it to point. A good over from Holder. A wicket and 6 runs off it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen defends it out.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in some style! Fuller, on the pads. Rassie van der Dussen helps it on it's way to fine leg to collect a boundary off the first ball he faces.
Rassie van der Dussen comes in at number 4.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A friendly full toss on leg, Sanju Samson covers the stumps and looks to flick it on the leg side but misses it. He gets thudded on the pads and Jason Holder appeals. The umpire had no second thoughts about it and Sanju Samson has a chat with his partner but does not opt for the review. Lucknow first put a lid over the run rate and have got a big wicket of Sanju Samson now.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Devdutt Padikkal punches it down through mid-wicket region for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Sanju Samson drives it through covers nicely for a single.
Strategic break! Rajasthan did start the game by putting the right foot forward but the wicket of Jos Buttler has certainly put a lid over the run rate. Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal are not finding it easy to find the gaps anymore. The two batters need to take it deep, only thing they will look to focus on. Lucknow, on the flip side, will be looking for a couple more wickets to put Rajasthan on the back foot.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Devdutt Padikkal looks to defend but plays it all around and gets struck on the thigh pad.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Devdutt Padikkal looks to work it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on of. Devdutt Padikkal covers the line and pushes it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Samson cuts it through covers for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! On a length, outside off. Sanju Samson just uses the pace of the bowler and steers it to deep backward point. It's a fast outfield and third man had no chance of stopping that. A boundary!
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Devdutt Padikkal hits it very hard to mid off. KL Rahul there misfields and that allows the batters to take a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, a bit of a heave from Samson but doesn't time it that well. The ball rolls to mid-wicket.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A googly again, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal this time nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A googly, well outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to cut it away but misses.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills this one down the wrong side. Devdutt Padikkal misses his sweep. Wide called.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brute power! Full and in the slot, on off. Sanju Samson stands tall and hammers it straight down the ground over the bowler's head. One bounce and into the ropes.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Devdutt Padikkal reaches out for it and cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
Change. Ravi Bishnoi (1-0-12-0) is back into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on leg. Sanju Samson sways away from the line and leaves it nicely. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 44/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Sanju Samson hops and keeps it out.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on middle, at 137.8 kph. Sanju Samson looks to push it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, spraying on the pads. Sanju Samson nudges it to mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Sanju Samson is off the mark straightaway! Length ball, outside off. Sanju Samson stands tall and creams his drive through covers for a couple of runs.
Sanju Samson is the new batter in.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Avesh Khan is brought into the attack and strikes straightaway! He is off to a celebration. Gets the key wicket of Jos Buttler. Good-length ball, on middle. Perfect line and perfect length from him. Jos Buttler looks to go downtown but misses it completely. The ball goes past his blade and shatters the middle stump. The dangerous Jos Buttler has to depart and Lucknow have got the breakthrough.
