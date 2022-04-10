Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
16.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Trent Boult (3-0-19-2) to bowl out.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Yuzvendra Chahal is not happy about it all. It is full, wide outside off. Dushmantha Chameera flirts away from his body. The ball races down to third man off the outside edge for four. Nonetheless, an outstanding over by Chahal comes to an end. His currently tally also makes him the Purple cap holder.
Dushmantha Chameera walks out to bat.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Yuzvendra Chahal, you beauty! Second of the over and Rajasthan right on top at the moment. It is full and on the off stump. Krunal Pandya shuffles across the stumps, exposes the sticks. Pandya misses his sweep. The ball goes through to rattle the stumps. 64 runs needed in 25 balls now.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Marcus Stoinis gets off the mark. It is full and outside off. Stoinis pushes it to sweeper cover for one.
Drinks! With Quinton de Kock back in the hut, things look like done and dusted for Lucknow unless a miracle happens here. Rajasthan have been brilliant with the ball so far and they will feel that they are on the brink of a victory. Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets rid of the big fish here. He picks up his second wicket of the game and continues on his merry way in this season. It is tossed up, full and on off. Quinton de Kock clears his front leg and tonks it towards wide of long on. Riyan Parag there moves to his left to take a sharp catch. Sixth one goes down for Lucknow.
15.2 overs (3 Runs) Floated, full and on leg. Krunal Pandya comes down the track and flicks it to the leg side for a brace. The batters run one more due to overthrow.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and wide outside off. Quinton de Kock slaps it down the ground to long off for a single.
