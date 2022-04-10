Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A great bowling performance by Lucknow overall!
The decision of pushing Ashwin above Riyan Parag did work really for Rajasthan. The fifth wicket helped Rajasthan to stable their ship. It all went wrong for Rajasthan after losing Jos Buttler. There was a mini collapse that took place as Rajasthan lost three wickets in quick succession. Although a stand of 68 runs between Ashwin and Hetmyer added some respect to the scoreboard for Rajasthan. Riyan Parag came in as Ravichandran Ashwin was deemed retired out, which allows Parag to free his arms in the final over.
So 165 is what Rajasthan could get on the board. It looks to be under par. It was never going to easy to set a target on this wicket. Rajasthan got off to a flyer, but the slowness of the deck got the better of them at one stage. Lucknow dominated the proceedings in the middle over but would be a tad disappointed with the runs leaked in the death overs.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Short ball again, on middle. Trent Boult pulls it to deep mid-wicket. He calls for the second run and gets it easily at the end. Excellent batting at the death from Rajasthan all thanks to Shimron Hetmyer and they have reached a good score here. Rajasthan finish with 165/6.
Trent Boult is the new man in.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Finally, Lucknow manage to get a wicket but the damage has already been done. Short ball from Holder, on middle. Riyan Parag looks to pull but miscues it as it was a slower ball. The ball goes to deep square leg where Krishnappa Gowtham charges forward and takes a good diving catch.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Riyan Parag comes to the party now! This is quality batting from Rajasthan at the backend. Jason Holder keeps delivering full tosses and the batters just keep hitting it away. Another full toss, on the pads. Riyan Parag whips it over deep square leg for a biggie.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Pulled to long on for a single.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is superb batting from Shimron Hetmyer! A full toss, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer gets underneath the ball and smacks it with immense power over long on for a huge maximum. He has played a huge role here and will look to end this innings on a high.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on the pads. Riyan Parag whips it to deep square leg for a single. 150 up for Rajasthan!
18.6 overs (1 Run) A good yorker on off, Riyan Parag squeezes it out to the off side for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) This is now pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX MORE! Shimron Hetmyer brings up his fifty! In the slot, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer says thank you and muscles it over deep mid-wicket for another biggie.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Short ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer stands tall on his toes and slaps it over point for a maximum.
A great strategy used by Rajasthan here. How will it pay off though?
What happened here? It looks like Ravichandran Ashwin is retired out.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Driven to sweeper cover for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer drills it to long on for just a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Keeps the strike! Length ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer steers it to cover for a quick single.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shimron Hetmyer is taking on the charge! Length ball, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer stands tall and pummes it over the bowler's head for another biggie. Rajasthan are finishing strongly here.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely! Touch fuller, on middle and leg. Shimron Hetmyer this time shuffles across and flicks it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling it away from outside off, Shimron Hetmyer moves that side and tries to reach out for it but fails to connect.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed maximum! Full, on leg That was in the arc and Shimron Hetmyer doesn't miss out. Smacks it with disdain over deep mid-wicket for a cracking six.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin hangs back and chips it over the bowler's end. The ball lands safely though towards long off and the batters take a run.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin has a wild swing across the line but misses.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lands outside the tramline on a full length and Ashwin let's it go.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on off. Ravichandran Ashwin squirts it off the inside edge to deep square leg. The batters take a single but a needless overthrow at the striker's end allows the batters to come back for the second.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer rides the bounce and taps it to backward point for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin drags it off the inside half of his bat to long on for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer taps it to backward point for a quick single. Ayush Badoni has a shy at the striker's end but misses. A direct hit and Ravichandran Ashwin was a goner!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Drifting it on leg, Shimron Hetmyer misses his flick. The ball goes off the pads to the leg side for a leg bye. 16 runs off Krishnappa Gowtham's final over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Drifting it full, on off. Shimron Hetmyer pats it back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer cuts it behind point for a brace.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss now, on middle. Ravichandran Ashwin misses out on this one as he manages to heave it away only to long off for a single.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yes, Ravichandran Ashwin can bat! Drops it short, on middle and leg. Ravichandran Ashwin transfers his weight back and pulls it with power over deep mid-wicket for another biggie.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! Krishnappa Gowtham angles it away, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin stands tall and tonks it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
