Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who will walk out now?
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Riyan Parag b Yuzvendra Chahal.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, outside off. Quinton de Kock looks to turn it on the leg side. He gets a leading edge towards point for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Ayush Badoni steps out and drills it to long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up, on middle. Quinton de Kock sits down on one knee and sweeps it sweetly to deep square leg for a welcome boundary.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, on off. Quinton de Kock turns it to deep mid-wicket. Two is the call and they get it easily.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on the pads. Quinton de Kock whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Ayush Badoni nudges it to deep mid-wicket. He wants the second run but gets sent back by Quinton de Kock.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Ayush Badoni cuts it to point. Yuzvendra Chahal there does well to dive to his left and stop the ball.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on off. Quinton de Kock thrashes it to extra cover for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Quinton de Kock reverse-sweeps it but finds the point fielder.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Ayush Badoni taps it to the off side for a single.
