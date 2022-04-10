Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Wide!
14.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards covers.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Floated, full and outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin tries to chase it but misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full length, on the pads. Shimron Hetmyer fails to flick it away. The ball rolls out off the pads. They cross for a leg bye.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Ashwin flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! It is Krunal Pandya off all the fielders. It is a short ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull it away. The ball goes to long on off the top-edge. Krunal Pandya tries to catch it the Aussie way but his hands were way too low below his eyeline. Hence he struggled to gather it. The batters take one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on the stumps. Shimron Hetmyer blocks it on the front foot.
Drinks! The spinners are extracting good grip and turn and the part-time offie - Krishnappa Gowtham has bowled well so far picking up two wickets in his first over and that has put an halt to Rajasthan's innings. They would bank on Shimron Hetmyer to bat deep and take them to a respectable total while Lucknow would hope they can quickly get rid of him and would look to restrict them to anything below 150.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer slashes it to point. The fielder dives to his left to make a half-stop. The batters take a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up, wide outside off. Shimron Hetmyer is drawn forward but the ball is way too far to get the edge into play.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin drives it through covers for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Shimron Hetmyer pushes it through covers for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Beautiful! It is a googly leaving the left-hander. Shimron Hetmyer prods but fails to defend it out.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off. Ashwin pushes it to long off for an easy single.
Ravi Bishnoi (2-0-20-0) is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is overpitched, on off. It is in the arc and Hetmyer frees his arms. He clears his front leg and slogs it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on leg. Shimron Hetmyer blocks it out.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Ashwin tucks it to deep square leg for another single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Shimron Hetmyer flicks it to long on for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Ashwin drives it to mid off for one more.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Angled in, full and on off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it through covers for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A full-length delivery, in the corridor of uncertainty. Ravichandran Ashwin tries to flick it away but is way early into shot. The ball zips past the blade.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Ravichandran Ashwin gets off the mark now. Length ball, on the pads. Ravichandran Ashwin flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin punches it to point. Unable to get it through the gap.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Ashwin stays back and blocks it out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer pushes it to cover for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off, angled across the left-hander. Shimron Hetmyer tries to play it away from his body but gets beaten on the outside edge.
