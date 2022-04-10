Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Good length, on off. Deepak Hooda pushes it to mid off for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Deepak Hooda defends it onto the pitch.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and on leg, Deepak Hooda flicks it to deep square leg. Rassie van der Dussen there does well to stop the ball. Keeps it down to two.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Short ball, on middle. Deepak Hooda crouches and ramps it over the slip cordon for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, nipping in on leg. Deepak Hooda prods and tries to clip but gets hit on the pads. Half an appeal from the players but that was going down leg.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Deepak Hooda stands up on his toes and keeps it out.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Deepak Hooda drives it superbly to mid off but Jos Buttler there dives to his right and stops the ball from racing away. Only a single!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda rides the bounce and taps it towards covers.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deepak Hooda makes an impact immediately! Back of a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda drives it uppishly through covers for a boundary.
Deepak Hooda is the new batter in.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It's Prasidh Krishna turn now to get into the wickets column. Things are not looking good for Lucknow! Bangs it short, on middle. Jason Holder gets cramped for room as his back foot hardly moves. He pulls it but gets a top edge to mid on where Ravichandran Ashwin settles under it and pouches it with both the hands. A nothing shot really from Jason Holder and he will have to depart. Rajasthan are off to a flying start with the ball.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, swinging away. Jason Holder looks to drive it on the up but gets beaten.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Quinton de Kock misses his tuck. The ball goes off the pads to fine leg for a leg bye.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary! Length ball, angling in on middle, Jason Holder has a swipe across the line and the ball goes off the inside edge to fine leg for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Jason Holder charges down the track and swings across the line. Gets and under edge back onto the pitch.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full again, nipping in on leg. Jason Holder looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. This is an exhibition on world class bowling from Trent Boult!
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to Shimron Hetmyer at covers.
2.2 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! Touch fuller, outside off. Quinton de Kock hansomely drives it through covers. He feels it's a boundary but Jos Buttler gives it a chase and puts an excellent dive to pull the ball back in. Three taken! The energy levels are certainly high of Rajasthan players.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on off, nipping away. Quinton de Kock covers the line and defends it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Just a single off the over. Full and outside off, Jason Holder drives it to point.
1.5 overs (0 Run) And again! On a length, outside off. Jason Holder looks to cut but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Just brilliant bowling! Good-length ball, outside off, shaping it away. Jason Holder prods and tries to push it away. The ball zips past his outside edge.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off, at 141 clicks. Jason Holder lets it go.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, shaping in from middle. Quinton de Kock hops and tucks it to mid-wicket to get off the mark with a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball from 'round the wicket, on leg, coming in. Quinton de Kock looks to work it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Pushes it wider, outside off. Jason Holder scythes it to deep point for a boundary. What an over from Trent Boult! You cannot write a script for such an over. A boundary to end but he has already plucked two wickets to put Lucknow under tremendous pressure.
0.5 over (0 Run) Jaffa! On a good length, around off, shaping away. Jason Holder has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Jason Holder pushes it towards covers.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a good length, on off. Jason Holder pushes it to cover.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Trent Boult is spitting fire! Excellent seam bowling from him. Krishnappa Gowtham departs for a duck as well. This time Trent Boult goes over the wicket to the right-hander and delivers another good length delivery, nipping in. Krishnappa Gowtham looks to flick but misses and gets thudded on the pads. They appeal and the umpire agrees straightaway. Superb start from Rajasthan. Krishnappa Gowtham walks to his partner but Quinton de Kock suggests going against the review and rightly so, as the replays confirmed it was plumb.
Jason Holder is the new batter in.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! What a take from Sanju Samson! Length ball, down leg, going further away. Sanju Samson dives full length to his left and takes it one-handed.
Krishnappa Gowtham comes in at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A dream start from Trent Boult! What a ripper from Boult! Second time KL Rahul has gotten out for a golden duck this season. Very clever from Trent Boult to start from 'round the wicket. He hurls in and delivers a perfect inswinging delivery first up to KL Rahul, on middle. KL Rahul has no clue about that and just plays it all around. He gets beaten by the swing and hears the death rattle behind him. Lucknow lose an early wicket and this is just the start Rajasthan were looking for.
